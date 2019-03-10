SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Blue Jays prospect Guerrero out 3 weeks with oblique strain

By AP Reports
Published March 10, 2019 at 10:52am
Modified March 10, 2019 at 11:04am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — Highly touted Toronto Blue Jays prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will miss the next three weeks because of a strained left oblique.

Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins announced the injury Sunday. He said the 19-year-old third baseman was hurt Friday in a spring training game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The estimated three weeks of recovery would include the rest of the Grapefruit League schedule, the Blue Jays’ exhibition series against the Milwaukee Brewers in Montreal — where Guerrero was born — and opening day of the regular season. It had not been determined before the injury where Guerrero would start the season.

The son of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero hit a combined .381 with 20 home runs and 78 RBIs in four levels of the minors last year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







The Latest: Bourdais exits IndyCar opener with car trouble
Average US price of gas jumps 6 cents per gallon, to $2.50
Timeline of the deadly Ethiopian Airlines crash
No. 4 Irish women beat No. 3 Louisville to win ACC tourney
Allred: Another tape appears to show R. Kelly
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×