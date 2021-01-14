An iconic Portland bookstore has announced that it will not place the upcoming book “Unmasked” by conservative writer Andy Ngo on its shelves following a backlash.

KOIN reported that despite the decision by Powell’s Books not to display the anti-antifa book, a small crowd of protesters gathered outside the store’s flagship location on Monday, plastering the windows with signs and prompting the store to close early as a safety precaution.

“This book will not be placed on our shelves. We will not promote it. That said, it will remain in our online catalog,” a statement on Powell’s Twitter page said. “We carry a lot of books we find abhorrent, as well as those that we treasure.”

At Powell’s, a lot of our inventory is hand-picked and hand-promoted. And a lot of our inventory is not hand-picked. Unmasked by Andy Ngo came to us through an automatic data feed via one of our long-term partners, Hachette Book Group. (1 of 3) — Powell’s Books (@Powells) January 11, 2021

In a separate statement, the owner of Powell’s said “it feels ugly and sickening to give any air to writing that could cause such deep pain to members of our community.”

.@Powells issued a new statement about my book: “ It feels ugly & sickening to give any air to writing that could cause such deep pain to members of our community.” Unmasked is weeks out from release & no one calling for it to be banned has read it. https://t.co/YJIb2VzYP9 pic.twitter.com/EIoMoIPqjk — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 14, 2021

The book “Unmasked: Inside Antifa’s Radical Plan to Destroy Democracy” is scheduled for release in February.

Author Andy Ngo is known for covering and recording protests and riots.

Ngo describes himself as the editor at large at The Post Millennial, a Canada-based conservative web publication.

He has drawn attention to antifa for years. Antifa — short for “anti-fascists” — is an umbrella term for leftist militant groups.

In 2019, Ngo said he was assaulted and suffered brain injuries while covering unrest in Portland.

