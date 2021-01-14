Login
SECTIONS
News
Mewe Share P Share

Bookstore Caves to Pressure, Will Not Display Anti-Antifa Book by Conservative Reporter

A man walks in a bookstore in this stock image.Voltaaage / ShutterstockA man walks in a bookstore in this stock image. (Voltaaage / Shutterstock)

By The Associated Press
Published January 13, 2021 at 6:22pm
Mewe Share P Share

An iconic Portland bookstore has announced that it will not place the upcoming book “Unmasked” by conservative writer Andy Ngo on its shelves following a backlash.

KOIN reported that despite the decision by Powell’s Books not to display the anti-antifa book, a small crowd of protesters gathered outside the store’s flagship location on Monday, plastering the windows with signs and prompting the store to close early as a safety precaution.

“This book will not be placed on our shelves. We will not promote it. That said, it will remain in our online catalog,” a statement on Powell’s Twitter page said. “We carry a lot of books we find abhorrent, as well as those that we treasure.”

TRENDING: Attorney Labels Trump a Flight Risk, Claims Secret Service Would Be ‘Part of a Conspiracy’ If Agents Continue to Protect Him After Charges

In a separate statement, the owner of Powell’s said “it feels ugly and sickening to give any air to writing that could cause such deep pain to members of our community.”

The book “Unmasked: Inside Antifa’s Radical Plan to Destroy Democracy” is scheduled for release in February.

Author Andy Ngo is known for covering and recording protests and riots.

Ngo describes himself as the editor at large at The Post Millennial, a Canada-based conservative web publication.

He has drawn attention to antifa for years. Antifa — short for “anti-fascists” — is an umbrella term for leftist militant groups.

In 2019, Ngo said he was assaulted and suffered brain injuries while covering unrest in Portland.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Professor at Prestigious US University Charged with Secretly Working for Chinese Government
Pro-Democracy Website Blocked as Communist China Clamps Down on Freedom in Hong Kong
Charges Announced Against Former Governor in Investigation Into Flint Water Disaster
Twitter CEO Breaks Silence, Acknowledges 'Dangerous' Precedent of Banning Trump
Bookstore Caves to Pressure, Will Not Display Anti-Antifa Book by Conservative Reporter
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×