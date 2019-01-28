Caterpillar swings to 4Q profit, but still falls short

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Caterpillar swung to a fourth-quarter profit but is still far short of Wall Street projections and shares are falling before the opening bell.

The company took a hit during the same quarter last year on a hefty charge related to tax reform.

The construction equipment company earned $1.05 billion, or $1.78 per share. A year earlier the Deerfield, Illinois, company lost $1.3 billion, or $2.18 per share.

Stripping out restructuring costs and other items, earnings were $2.55 per share, 43 cents short of analyst expectations.

Shares tumbled 6 percent in premarket trading Monday.

TRENDING: Republican Florida Senator Urges Trump To Use Emergency Powers To End Immigration Crisis

Revenue climbed to $14.34 billion, $12.9 billion, led by increased sales in its resource industries segment.

Caterpillar Inc. anticipates 2019 earnings in a range of $11.75 to $12.75, in line with expectations.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.