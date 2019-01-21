Chinese accuse McDonald’s of supporting Taiwan independence

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese nationalists are accusing a McDonald’s advertisement in Taiwan of supporting independence for the self-ruled island.

The advertisement for a breakfast sandwich, broadcast only in Taiwan, shows a two-second glimpse of a woman’s identity card that lists her nationality as “Taiwan.”

Comments on internet bulletin boards on Monday accused McDonald’s of violating Chinese law by supporting independence for Taiwan, which Beijing claims as part of its territory.

Some called for a boycott of the restaurant chain. Others said McDonald’s, whose mainland franchises are owned by a group that includes the Chinese Cabinet’s investment arm, should be expelled from China.

“McDonald’s this is what you want to do? Help Taiwan independence?” said a posting on the Sina.com portal signed “Good Knife Still.”

Phone calls to McDonald’s China headquarters were not answered.

