Danes ban truck trailers on trains after fatal accident

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark has banned truck trailers on trains following a deadly accident last week in which a high-speed passenger train struck cargo that had fallen off a freight train coming from the opposite direction.

The Danish Transport, Construction and Housing Authority also said it is imposing stricter conditions for freight transport over the Storebaelt rail link, a system connecting islands in the center of Denmark, “under special weather conditions” and banning the crossing of freight trains during storms.

The Jan. 2 accident that saw eight people killed and 16 injured occurred on a bridge during strong winds.

The cause of the crash, involving a freight train transporting semi-trailers filled with beer crates, is still under investigation.

The agency said Tuesday’s decision came after a test showed some semi-trailers were not securely locked on the flatcars of freight trains.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.