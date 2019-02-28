SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Demaryius Thomas arrested, accused of vehicular assault

By AP Reports
Published February 28, 2019 at 10:50am
Modified February 28, 2019 at 10:52am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

DENVER (AP) — Former Denver Broncos and Houston Texans receiver Demaryius Thomas has been arrested on allegations including vehicular assault stemming from a crash earlier this month.

Police say Thomas was taken into custody Wednesday after turning himself in. He was also being held on allegations of reckless driving and not having proof of insurance.

Thomas was involved in a crash on Feb. 16, a few days after he was released by the Texans. In a document released Thursday, police said Thomas was driving over 70 mph, more than twice the speed limit, near downtown Denver when his SUV went off the road and flipped end-over-end after hitting a median. Police say the SUV landed on its wheels and one of his two passengers suffered serious injuries.

His agent, Todd France, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Demaryius Thomas arrested, accused of vehicular assault
North Korea disputes Trump’s explanation for collapse of summit, saying it asked for only partial US sanctions relief
North Korean foreign minister says the North asked for partial sanction relief at summit with US President Donald Trump
Nadal tumbles out of Mexican Open, falling to Kyrgios
EU urges Greece to step up reforms to get debt relief
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×