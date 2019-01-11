Dodgers reacquire catcher Martin in trade with Blue Jays

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers reacquired catcher Russell Martin on Friday in a trade with Toronto, days after Yasmani Grandal left for a deal with Milwaukee.

Los Angeles obtained the 35-year-old Canadian from the Blue Jays for minor leaguers Andrew Sopko, a right-hander, and Ronny Brito, an infielder. Toronto is sending cash to offset some of the $20 million Martin is owed in the final season of his contract.

A four-time All-Star, Martin was with the Dodgers from 2006-10 and helped lead Los Angeles to three playoff appearances. He signed with the New York Yankees as a free agent after the 2010 season and spent two seasons in the Bronx before playing two seasons with Pittsburgh and four with Toronto.

He started 71 games at catcher and 21 at third base last year, hitting .194 with 10 home runs and 35 RBIs.

Martin was a 17th-round pick by the Dodgers in the 2002 amateur draft.

TRENDING: Mayor Successfully Lobbies for Meteorologist’s Firing After On-Air Slip of the Tongue

Overall, Martin’s teams have made the postseason nine times in 13 years. He has caught 1,519 games, including 1,455 starts, which ranks third among active players behind Yadier Molina (1,836) and Brian McCann (1,529).

Sopko, 24, is 27-17 with a 3.61 ERA in four seasons. Brito, 19, signed with the Dodgers as an international free agent from the Dominican Republic on July 2, 2015. In three seasons, he has hit .259 with 15 homers and 104 RBIs.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.