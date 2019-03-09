SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Ebola treatment center in Congo is attacked again; 1 dead

By AP Reports
Published March 9, 2019 at 6:34am
Modified March 9, 2019 at 6:37am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Assailants have again attacked an Ebola treatment center in the heart of eastern Congo’s deadly outbreak, with the mayor reporting one police officer killed.

The Saturday morning attack in Butembo came less than a week after the treatment center reopened following an attack last month that forced aid group Doctors Without Borders to suspend its operations in the city.

The attack occurred hours before the World Health Organization director-general visited the center, which remains open. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus encouraged health workers to continue their fight against the second-deadliest Ebola outbreak in history.

Butembo Mayor Sylvain Kanyamanda says security forces repelled the attackers.

The Doctors Without Borders president has warned that Ebola containment efforts face a “climate of deepening community mistrust” seven months after the outbreak was declared.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Ebola treatment center in Congo is attacked again; 1 dead
Finland’s outgoing premier may bow out as party chair
Don’t stop the music: Campaign songs tell candidates’ story
CVS to change on hold music
Explorers to send 1st live video broadcast from ocean depths
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×