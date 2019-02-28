SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

EU urges Greece to step up reforms to get debt relief

European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs Pierre Moscovici speaks during his meeting with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, in Athens, on Thursday, Feb. 28. 2019 .(AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

By AP Reports
Published February 28, 2019 at 10:34am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The European Union’s top finance official says the Greek government can step up its reforms to qualify for a large debt relief payout in 10 days.

Finance Commissioner Pierre Moscovici visited Athens a day after the European Commission said Greece had fallen behind on at least six major reforms. Eurozone finance ministers will meet on March 11 and decide whether to grant Greece a debt relief package worth nearly 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion).

Moscovici met Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras Thursday and said discussions concentrated on two main issues: long-delayed plans to privatize coal-fired power stations and overhaul a protection scheme for insolvent mortgage holders so banks could reduce their huge stock of soured loans.

Moscovici said overcoming those delays was “doable” before the March 11 meeting.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







North Korea disputes Trump’s explanation for collapse of summit, saying it asked for only partial US sanctions relief
North Korean foreign minister says the North asked for partial sanction relief at summit with US President Donald Trump
Nadal tumbles out of Mexican Open, falling to Kyrgios
EU urges Greece to step up reforms to get debt relief
House passes bill to lengthen gun sale background checks
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×