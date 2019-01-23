Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen delaying testimony to Congress

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer is postponing his public testimony to Congress.

Michael Cohen won’t appear as scheduled before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on Feb. 7.

Cohen’s adviser Lanny Davis says the delay is on the advice of Cohen’s lawyers because Cohen’s still cooperating in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

Davis also says Cohen has received threats.

The Democratic-led committee is investigating hush-money payments during the 2016 campaign to silence women who claimed to have had sex with Trump. Prosecutors say Trump directed Cohen to make the payments as a way to quash potential scandals during the campaign.

Trump’s denied having an affair.

Cohen has pleaded guilty to lying to Congress about his role in a Trump business proposal in Russia considered during the campaign.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

