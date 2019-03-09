SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Explorers to send 1st live video broadcast from ocean depths

Researchers conducted the first sea tests of a submersible crucial to the British-based Nekton Mission which will explore the Indian Ocean during a seven-week long science expedition. The submarine was launched from the Ocean Zephyr off the coast of Victoria, the capital of the Seychelles on Tuesday March 5, 2019. The mission will explore the Indian Ocean, during which scientists hope to document changes taking place beneath the waves that could affect billions of people in the surrounding region over the coming decades. (AP Photo/David Keyton)

By AP Reports
Published March 9, 2019 at 5:01am
Modified March 9, 2019 at 5:07am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

ALPHONSE ATOLL, Seychelles (AP) — Explorers are set to deliver the first live video broadcast from deep below an ocean’s surface.

Early next week, a submersible is expected to dive to 300 meters off the Seychelles in the Indian Ocean and send images to a satellite transmitter on the mother ship. The Associated Press will send that footage around the world.

The British-led Nekton Mission highlights the state of the oceans as fears grow over climate change. The Indian Ocean is the world’s least explored.

The challenge is to transmit live video from the depths without restricting the free-roaming submersible. The solution turns the images into light, which is transmitted to a decoder and then sent to the mother ship via fiber-optic cable.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







CVS to change on hold music
Explorers to send 1st live video broadcast from ocean depths
Shiffrin leads slalom, approaches record 15th win of season
Nigerians vote for powerful governor posts amid some unrest
Japanese woman honored by Guinness as oldest person at 116
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×