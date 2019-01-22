Fox News host Bret Baier, family survive motor vehicle crash

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

Fox News host Bret Baier and his family have survived a motor vehicle crash in Montana.

In a statement released Tuesday, the anchor and executive editor of Fox News Channel’s “Special Report” says that after a weekend of skiing he was driving to the airport on icy roads with his wife and their two sons on Monday morning when they were “involved in a major car crash.”

The 48-year-old says a passing motorist named Zach stopped and the family was able to climb out of the flipped vehicle.

He says first responders got them to a hospital quickly, from which he says they left “banged up but alive.”

Fox says Baer is expected to be back on the air Tuesday night.

He did not say where the accident occurred.

