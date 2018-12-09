German railway workers’ union calls strike over pay

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

BERLIN (AP) — A labor union representing German railway workers is calling on its members to go on strike Monday after failing to reach a deal on pay.

The EVG union said Sunday that employees of Deutsche Bahn, the country’s biggest rail company, will stage a four-hour walkout on the morning of Dec. 10.

Labor strikes are a common tactic during wage negotiations in Germany.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.