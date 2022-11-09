GOP Sen. Rand Paul Beats Out Dem Rival to Win 3rd Term in Kentucky

Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, a libertarian-leaning conservative and former presidential candidate, won a third term on Tuesday by defeating a rival from the other end of the political spectrum, progressive Democrat Charles Booker.

First elected in the Tea Party-driven wave of 2010, Paul’s victory extended a long GOP winning streak in Kentucky Senate races. The Bluegrass State hasn’t elected a Democrat to the Senate since Wendell Ford in 1992.

Paul has gained a national voice in promoting limited government and restraint in U.S. foreign policy. He also denounced what he viewed as government overreach in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After a dozen years as senator, Paul has regularly gone his own way, even putting himself at odds with his own party.

He defied leaders of both parties this spring when he briefly delayed Senate approval of an additional $40 billion in aid to Ukraine. Paul wanted language inserted that would have had an inspector general scrutinize the new spending.

The two candidates offered starkly different approaches to politics in GOP-leaning Kentucky. Nationally, the outcome figured into the count for determining which party would control the Senate for the rest of Democrat Joe Biden’s term as president.

Booker, a former state lawmaker, promoted such social programs as Medicare for All and a basic universal income.

