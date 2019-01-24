Governor convicted of blasphemy freed from Indonesian prison

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A Christian politician whose campaign comments ignited protests that were the largest in Muslim-majority Indonesia in years has been released from prison after a controversial two-year sentence for blasphemy.

A spokesman for Basuki “Ahok” Tjahaja Purnama, the former governor of Jakarta, said he left a paramilitary police prison outside the capital early Thursday.

In 2016, Purnama made campaign-trail comments that hardliners seized on as blasphemy, triggering protests that brought hundreds of thousands of white-robed Muslims to the center of Jakarta.

He was defeated in an election by a rival aligned with the protesters and sentenced to prison in May 2017 for blaspheming the Quran.

Rights groups said the sentence highlighted why the easily abused blasphemy law should be repealed.

