SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Harden’s 31 points help Rockets past 76ers 107-91

Houston Rockets' James Harden (13) is fouled by Philadelphia 76ers' James Ennis III (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 8, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

By AP Reports
Published March 8, 2019 at 8:30pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

HOUSTON (AP) — James Harden had 31 points and 10 rebounds and the Houston Rockets extended their winning streak to a season-high seven games with a 107-91 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night.

The Rockets had a big lead for most of the night after a 37-point first quarter and were up by 22 entering the fourth. Philadelphia had trouble containing Clint Capela with Joel Embiid out for the eighth straight game with a sore left knee, and Houston’s big man had 18 points and nine rebounds.

The victory came after Philadelphia won the first meeting this season 121-93 behind 32 points from Embiid.

Gerald Green and Iman Shumpert each made a 3-pointer to power a 6-2 run in the fourth quarter and extend the lead to 96-72 with nine minutes left. Philadelphia scored the next five points before Harden wowed the crowd with a between-the-legs bounce pass to Capela, but he was fouled on the shot and missed both free throws.

Houston led by 16 with about five minutes left when Harden had a dunk to make it 99-81 and give him at least 30 points in his NBA-leading 30th game this season. Coach Mike D’Antoni cleared the bench soon after that with the game in hand.

TRENDING: Report: Fusion GPS Founder in Contact with State Department Official During 2016 Campaign

Tobias Harris had 22 points for the 76ers, who dropped their second straight. Ben Simmons played despite dealing with stomach flu and added 15 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds.

Philadelphia shot just 3 of 26 on 3-pointers with JJ Redick going 1 for 9 and Mike Scott missing all of his five attempts.

The 76ers opened the third quarter with a 9-6 run to cut the lead to 12 points, but Houston scored the next six points with 3s from Harden and Eric Gordon to push it to 71-53 with about six minutes left in the quarter.

Harden left briefly in the second quarter after crashing to the court after a collision with Simmons while attempting a shot. He remained on the court on his back writhing in pain for a couple of minutes before getting to his feet and going to the locker room. He appeared to have injured his right wrist and had it taped when he returned to the court.

It didn’t seem to be bothering him much after he returned to the game and he provided a highlight-reel play when he used a crossover to shake Jimmy Butler at the 3-point line and drove into the lane for a layup to leave Houston up 59-44 at halftime.

TIP-INS

76ers: Boban Marjanovic sat out for the fifth game in a row with an injured right knee. … Butler added 19 points with nine rebounds.

Rockets: Shumpert returned after missing the last three games with a sore right calf. He had three points and three rebounds. Kenneth Faried missed his fourth game with a bruised hip. … Chris Paul had eight assists.

UP NEXT

76ers: Host Indiana on Sunday in the first of three consecutive home games.

Rockets: Visit Dallas on Sunday night.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Harden’s 31 points help Rockets past 76ers 107-91
Trump budget will seek funds for border wall, Space Force
Judge rules against NCAA in federal antitrust lawsuit
Judge extends authority to more families separated at border
Molina plays for 1st time this spring, Ohtani plays catch
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×