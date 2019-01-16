Judge hears major Puerto Rico debt restructuring case

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Dozens of protesters are crowding outside a federal courthouse in Puerto Rico as a judge prepares to hear a major debt restructuring case that critics say will only further indebt the U.S. territory if approved.

Wednesday’s hearing involves more than $17 billion worth of debt backed by sales-tax bonds that the government issued. It represents nearly a third of Puerto Rico’s overall bonded debt. The restructuring plan was recently approved after more than 8,000 bondholders voted on it, according to a federal control board that oversees the island’s finances. The board supports the plan and calls it key to Puerto Rico’s recovery.

Economist Martin Guzman warned that Puerto Rico would pay $32 billion in the next 40 years if the plan is approved.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.