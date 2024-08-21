Share
Judge Sued for What He Did to a Teen on Courtroom Field Trip

 August 21, 2024
Attorneys for a teenager who was ordered into jail clothes and handcuffs during a field trip to a Detroit court filed a lawsuit against a judge Wednesday, accusing him of humiliation, false arrest and unlawful detention.

It is the latest fallout since Judge Kenneth King singled out 15-year-old Eva Goodman for falling asleep and having what he considered to be a bad attitude while she was visiting 36th District Court on August 13th.

King was removed from courtroom duties last week until he completes training, which has not started yet.

His actions were “extreme and outrageous and calculated for the purpose of inflicting fear and severe emotional distress,” according to the lawsuit, which seeks more than $75,000.

Goodman was on a field trip led by a nonprofit group, The Greening of Detroit, when she fell asleep. Her mother later said she may have been tired because they do not have a permanent address.

King said it was her attitude that led to the jail clothes, handcuffs and stern words — all broadcast on livestream video from his courtroom. He also threatened her in front of her peers with juvenile detention before releasing her.

King “acted as producer, broadcaster, complaining witness, arresting officer, finder of fact, judge and disciplinarian,” attorneys Gary Felty Jr. and James Harrington said in the lawsuit.

A message seeking comment from King’s lawyer was not immediately returned Wednesday.

“I wanted this to look and feel very real to her, even though there’s probably no real chance of me putting her in jail,” King told a TV station last week.

The teen’s mother, Latoreya Till, referred to the judge as a “big bully.”

Conversation