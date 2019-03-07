SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Lady Vols edge LSU 69-66 in SEC to keep NCAA hopes alive

Tennessee's Zaay Green, left, celebrates with Evina Westbrook during the second half of an women's Southeastern conference NCAA college basketball tournament game against LSU Thursday, March 7, 2019, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)

By AP Reports
Published March 7, 2019 at 2:18pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Evina Westbrook and Rennia Davis combined for 39 points, 27 in the second half, and Tennessee edged LSU 69-66 in a critical second-round game of the Southeastern Conference tournament on Thursday.

Both teams are considered on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament. A win was crucial, especially for Tennessee (19-11), which has never missed a tournament since the NCAA started running it for women’s basketball in 1982.

Tennessee faces regular-season champion and fifth-ranked Mississippi State in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Westbrook had 20 points, including 15 after halftime on 7-of-10 shooting. Davis added 19, with 12 after the break. Davis made 3 of 4 free throws in the last 25.4 seconds.

Khayla Pointer had 13 of her 21 points in the first half when the Tigers (16-13) opened a 35-28 lead. Ayana Mitchell and Faustine Aifuwa had 16 points apiece, and Mitchell grabbed 11 rebounds.

TRENDING: Multiple School Districts Forced To Close After Teachers Coordinate Use of Sick Days

Tennessee opened the second half with a 10-4 run to get within one but didn’t get over the hump until the fourth quarter. Davis made a 3-pointer to get the lead to five and Westbrook made it six with less than two minutes to go. But LSU got the deficit to one possession in the final minute. Westbrook made a nifty drive with 40.8 seconds left to make it a two-possession game.

LSU had one last chance when Davis made 1 of 2 free throws with 10.8 seconds left. A contested 3-pointer went off the side of the rim with time running out.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Lady Vols edge LSU 69-66 in SEC to keep NCAA hopes alive
24 senators ask Trump to protect Venezuelans in US
The Latest: Sentencing hearing begins for Paul Manafort
Mets’ great Tom Seaver diagnosed with dementia at 74
Russia detains, plans to deport American Mormons over visas
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×