SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

London Stansted Airport shut for hours after aborted takeoff

By AP Reports
Published March 2, 2019 at 3:45am
Modified March 2, 2019 at 4:01am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

LONDON (AP) — British air accident authorities are investigating the aborted takeoff of a Laudamotion flight from London’s Stansted Airport to Vienna that left eight people injured.

Passengers reported hearing a bang on the side of the aircraft Friday evening before it skidded to a stop. Images posted on social media showed evacuation slides deployed.

The airline tweeted that the crew “decided to abort the take off due to engine issues and to disembark the passengers on the runway as a precautionary measure.”

Flights from Stansted were grounded for nearly three hours, and arriving flights were diverted to other airports.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch says it is sending a team to investigate.

TRENDING: Brothers Involved in Jussie Smollett Situation Release Public Statement: ‘Tremendous Regret’

Stansted says it had received reports that eight people suffered minor injuries.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Report: Iran merges military-affiliated banks
Iran condemns Britain’s move to ban Lebanon’s Hezbollah
EU parliament calls on Kosovo to suspend tax on Serb goods
US ambassador hits out at critics of American agriculture
German leader clarifies stance on student climate protests
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×