SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Lots of great writing, and suddenly 2 less great writers

FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2009, file photo, sports writer Dan Jenkins, right, stands next to his daughter, Sally Jenkins, at the PGA Championship at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minn. Jenkins, the sports writing great and best-selling author known for his humor, has died. He was 89. TCU athletic director Jeremiah Donati confirmed Jenkins died Thursday, March 7, 2019, in his hometown of Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

By AP Reports
Published March 12, 2019 at 12:08pm
Modified March 12, 2019 at 12:10pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

With the recent passing of two of the greatest sports writers of our time, co-hosts Jim Litke and Tim Dahlberg take a look at how athletes are covered in the era of instant news and how Dan Jenkins and Hugh McIlvanney gave us the kind of insight that is increasingly hard to find these days.

The PodcastOne Sports Now hosts play part of an interview they conducted with Jenkins at the Masters last year, and discuss his sense of humor and willingness to go places other writers don’t dare tread. They also discuss their favorite writers today, with Jenkins’ daughter, Sally, a columnist at the Washington Post, making the short list.

Dahlberg talks about hanging with McIlvanney at some of the biggest fights, and how when he started writing about boxing feared his career would be short because he would never be as good of a writer as the Scotsman.

The AP’s Barry Wilner joins the show to talk NFL free agency, and there is discussion about the worst owners in sports and the lawsuit by members of the U.S. national women’s team seeking gender equity on the eve of the women’s World Cup.

Instead of food, the hosts compare whiskeys and how the best are still made in Ireland and Scotland.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Michael Avenatti says he no longer represents Stormy Daniels
Lots of great writing, and suddenly 2 less great writers
DNA testing helps police confirm Bundy killed missing teen
Police seek information in off-campus killing of USC student
Trump to present Medal of Honor of late Army staff sergeant
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×