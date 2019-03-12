Man charged in killing of girl found in duffel bag

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles prosecutors have charged a man in the killing of a 9-year-old girl whose body was found in a duffel bag along a suburban horse trail.

Emiel Hunt was charged Tuesday with murder in the killing of Trinity Love Jones.

The girl’s body was found March 5 in the Los Angeles-area suburb of Hacienda Heights.

Hunt faces arraignment Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court in Pomona.

Authorities have not released information on the 38-year-old’s connection to the girl or information about how she was killed.

TRENDING: Fox News Attacks One of Their Own, Condemns Judge Jeanine over Ilhan Omar Comment

Prosecutors say Hunt has a previous child abuse conviction from 2005 in San Diego County.

If convicted, Hunt faces a sentence of up to 50 years to life in state prison.

Hunt was in custody and could not be reached for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.