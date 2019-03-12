SECTIONS
Man charged in killing of girl found in duffel bag

Photos adorn a large memorial to Trinity Love Jones, the 9-year-old girl whose body was found in a duffel bag along a suburban Los Angeles equestrian trail, in Hacienda Heights, Calif., Monday, March 11, 2019. Two people have been detained in connection with the case. The discovery happened last week. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

By AP Reports
Published March 12, 2019 at 10:47am
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles prosecutors have charged a man in the killing of a 9-year-old girl whose body was found in a duffel bag along a suburban horse trail.

Emiel Hunt was charged Tuesday with murder in the killing of Trinity Love Jones.

The girl’s body was found March 5 in the Los Angeles-area suburb of Hacienda Heights.

Hunt faces arraignment Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court in Pomona.

Authorities have not released information on the 38-year-old’s connection to the girl or information about how she was killed.

Prosecutors say Hunt has a previous child abuse conviction from 2005 in San Diego County.

If convicted, Hunt faces a sentence of up to 50 years to life in state prison.

Hunt was in custody and could not be reached for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

