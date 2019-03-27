SECTIONS
Microsoft Seizes 99 Websites Used by Iranian Hackers

FILE - This July 3, 2014 file photo shows Microsoft Corp. signage outside the Microsoft Visitor Center in Redmond, Wash. Microsoft says it has seized 99 websites used by Iranian hackers to launch cyberattacks. The company said Wednesday, March 27, 2019, that it took control of the websites after suing the hacking group and obtaining a U.S. judge's approval. (AP Photo Ted S. Warren, File)

By AP Reports
Published March 27, 2019 at 10:30am
Modified March 27, 2019 at 1:15pm
Microsoft said it seized 99 websites used by Iranian hackers to steal sensitive information and launch other cyberattacks.

The company said the group, which it has been tracking since 2013, has tried to snoop on activists, journalists, political dissidents, defense industry workers and others in the Middle East, including some who were “protesting oppressive regimes” there.

Hackers did so by tricking people in those organizations to click on malicious links disguised to resemble well-known brands, including Microsoft and its LinkedIn, Outlook and Windows products, Microsoft said in court filings.

Wednesday’s announcement tied the hackers to the country of Iran but not specifically to its government. A spokesman for Iran’s mission to the United Nations didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment Wednesday. Iran has denied involvement in other hacking efforts identified by Microsoft.

Microsoft calls the hacking group Phosphorus, while others call it APT35 or Charming Kitten.

Microsoft sued the hacking group in U.S. District Court in Washington this month and described a hacking operation that “demonstrates skill, patience and access to resources.”

The hackers’ malicious software, according to the lawsuit, “effectively morphs the trusted, Microsoft-trademarked Windows system into a tool of deception and theft.”

Microsoft said the group typically tries to infiltrate a target’s personal accounts, not their work accounts, by luring them into clicking on a link to a compromised website or opening a malicious attachment.

Hackers, the company said, used fake domain names that resembled Microsoft and other well-known brands. Microsoft said hackers were damaging the company by breaking into its customers’ online accounts and computer networks.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson sided with the company in a March 15 ruling, arguing that there was good cause to believe the hacking activity was harming the company, its customers and the public. The documents were unsealed Wednesday.

Microsoft has taken hacking groups to court before. The Redmond, Washington, company used a similar strategy in 2016 to seize fake domains created by Russia-backed hackers who were later found to have been meddling in the U.S. presidential election.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







