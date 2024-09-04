Share
News

Missouri Man Charged in 1993 Slaying of Woman After DNA Match

 By The Associated Press  September 4, 2024 at 11:47am
Share

A Missouri man has been charged in the 1993 rape and slaying of a young Indianapolis woman after his DNA matched evidence found at the crime scene and on the victim’s body, authorities said.

Dana Shepherd, 52, of Columbia, Missouri, was arrested Friday in Missouri on murder, felony murder and rape charges in 19-year-old Carmen Van Huss’ killing, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

Shepherd was being held without bond Wednesday at Missouri’s Boone County Jail, and an extradition hearing is to be held in the coming days, the police department said in a news release.

Online Indiana court records did not list an attorney who could speak on Shepherd’s behalf Wednesday.

Deputy Chief Kendale Adams of the police department’s criminal investigations division said Tuesday in a statement that he hopes Shepherd’s arrest brings Van Huss’ family “some measure of peace.”

Trending:
ESPN Lambasted for Shamelessly Cheering Decline in White Quarterbacks

“For 31 years, the family of Carmen Van Huss has been searching for answers and justice,” he added.

Van Huss’ father found her dead in her Indianapolis apartment in March 1993 after she failed to show up for work. An autopsy found she had been raped and was stabbed 61 times, according to court records.

DNA evidence was found on her body and blood was found on a paper bag in her apartment, but the case eventually went cold, police said.

In 2018, the department submitted a sample of DNA found at the scene to a specialty company. Last year, detectives used that company’s genetic genealogy analysis to identify Shepherd as a suspect. They then collected DNA from Shepherd in February and found that it matched that found on Van Huss’ body and the paper bag.

Investigators said Van Huss and Shepherd lived at the same apartment complex at the time she was slain.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Missouri Man Charged in 1993 Slaying of Woman After DNA Match
Boeing to Bring Starliner Capsule Back to Earth Friday Without Its Astronauts
Jan. 6 Prisoner Gets His Sentence Reduced Thanks to Supreme Court Ruling
Prosecutor Asks Judge to Reconsider Dropping Charge in 'Rust' Case
US Navy Sailor Detained on Foreign Soil
See more...

Conversation