Parler Share
News
In this image provided by the Central Emergency Services on the Kenai Peninsula, firefighters and personnel from the Alaska Wildlife Troopers and Alaska Department of Fish and Game pose with the moose they helped rescue after it had fallen through a window well at a home in Soldotna, Alaska, on Sunday.
In this image provided by the Central Emergency Services on the Kenai Peninsula, firefighters and personnel from the Alaska Wildlife Troopers and Alaska Department of Fish and Game pose with the moose they helped rescue after it had fallen through a window well at a home in Soldotna, Alaska, on Sunday. (Capt. Josh Thompson / AP)

A Moose Got Too Close to a Basement Window - It Took 6 Firefighters to Rescue Him

 By The Associated Press  November 22, 2022 at 11:17pm
Parler Share

Firefighters in Alaska got an unusual request for assistance last weekend from the Alaska Wildlife Troopers, but it wasn’t your mundane cat-stuck-in-a-tree situation.

“They were looking for some help getting a moose out of a basement,” said Capt. Josh Thompson with Central Emergency Services on the Kenai Peninsula.

The moose, estimated to be a 1-year-old bull, had a misstep while eating breakfast Sunday morning by a home in Soldotna, about 150 miles southwest of Anchorage.

“It looks like the moose had been trying to eat some vegetation by the window well of a basement window and fell into it, and then fell into the basement through the glass,” Thompson said.

That’s where it was stuck, one floor below ground.

Trending:
Something Interesting Is Happening Under Trump's Newest Tweet Just Hours After Reinstatement

A biologist with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game was able to tranquilize the moose, but the animal wasn’t completely unconscious.

“He was still looking around and sitting there; he just wasn’t running around,” Thompson said.

Once the animal was sedated, the next problem was getting the moose — which weighed at least 500 pounds — out of the house.

Improvising a bit, responders grabbed a big transport tarp that’s typically used as a stretcher for larger human patients. Once the moose was in position, it took six men to carry him through the house and back outside.

Have you ever seen a moose up close?

Photos of the morning rescue show the moose unfazed, simply looking ahead between the two men maneuvering the front of the tarp down a hallway, watching where they are going.

Thompson said the moose just hung out for a while after they got outside until a tranquilizer reversal agent kicked in. The Fish and Game biologist also treated minor lacerations on the back of the moose’s legs from the animal falling through the window, the Anchorage Daily News reported.

Once the sedative wore off, the moose apparently had his fill of human companionship and wanted to get back to the wild.

“He got up and took off,” Thompson said.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Parler Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




'Isn't Even Close': Federal Reserve Shoots Down Any Hope That Inflation Is Easing
Georgia's Supreme Court Steps In to Protect Life
Germany Stages Pro-LGBT Protest Before World Cup Game, Then Suffers Shocking Loss
'Game of Thrones' Actor and Guitarist of British Rock Group Dr. Feelgood Dies
Organized Crime?: Thieves Steal $1.65 Million in Ancient Gold Coins from Museum in 9 Minutes
See more...

Conversation