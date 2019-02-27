Natural History museum has big plans for 150th anniversary

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NEW YORK (AP) — The American Museum of Natural History has big plans for its big 150th anniversary.

The museum announced Wednesday a slate of events starting next month to commemorate its incorporation in April 1869.

The events include exhibits, an anniversary website and a new space show in the planetarium.

The first event is the opening of the “T. rex: The Ultimate Predator” exhibit on March 11.

Another part of the plan is an exhibition on the statue of Theodore Roosevelt at the museum’s entrance. It will include discussions about statues in public spaces and issues of racism and cultural representation.

Some spaces in the museum are being renovated or redesigned in conjunction with the anniversary, including the Northwest Coast Hall, which was the museum’s first cultural gallery.

