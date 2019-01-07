New England kidnapping, sex suspect caught in Pennsylvania

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

HARTFORD, Vt. (AP) — Authorities say a man forced a woman and her child into a car in New Hampshire, drove to Vermont, sexually assaulted the woman, and was apprehended in Pennsylvania after a manhunt and car chase.

Police say 41-year-old Everett Simpson faces extradition to Vermont and is expected to face federal charges related to car theft, kidnapping and sexual assault. Simpson was taken to a hospital.

Authorities say he kidnapped the woman and child outside the Mall of New Hampshire in Manchester on Saturday and drove to Vermont. When the woman and the child reached safety, they called the police.

A call was made to an attorney who has represented Simpson in the past, seeking comment.

