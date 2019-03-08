SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

New George Soros book will be a summation of core beliefs

FILE- In this May 29, 2018, file photo George Soros, Founder and Chairman of the Open Society Foundations listens to the conference after his speech entitled "How to save the European Union" as he attends the European Council On Foreign Relations Annual Council Meeting in Paris. Soros’ next book will be a summation of his core beliefs. PublicAffairs announced Friday, March 8, 2019, that “In Defense of Open Society” will be published Sept. 24. Soros, the billionaire philanthropist and frequent target of conservative and anti-Semitic attacks, will cover everything from human rights to the rule of law to progressive politics. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

By AP Reports
Published March 8, 2019 at 10:39am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NEW YORK (AP) — George Soros’ next book will be a summation of his core beliefs.

PublicAffairs announced Friday that “In Defense of Open Society” will be published Sept. 24. Soros, the billionaire philanthropist and frequent target of conservative and anti-Semitic attacks, will cover everything from human rights to the rule of law to progressive politics.

The 304-page book will include his keynote in January at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, when he spoke out against “totalizing, extremist ideologies,” and a selection of recent writing. PublicAffairs is calling “In Defense of Open Society” an “impassioned and much needed” book.

The 88-year-old Soros has written numerous previous books. They include “The Alchemy of Finance,” ”The Crisis of Global Capitalism” and “The Age of Fallibility.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







New George Soros book will be a summation of core beliefs
US looks to get more cash from allies that host US troops
Flu may have peaked, but experts eye jump in nastier strain
Computer to call balls and strikes in minor league
Bill Shine resigns White House communications post
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×