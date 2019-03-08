New George Soros book will be a summation of core beliefs

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NEW YORK (AP) — George Soros’ next book will be a summation of his core beliefs.

PublicAffairs announced Friday that “In Defense of Open Society” will be published Sept. 24. Soros, the billionaire philanthropist and frequent target of conservative and anti-Semitic attacks, will cover everything from human rights to the rule of law to progressive politics.

The 304-page book will include his keynote in January at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, when he spoke out against “totalizing, extremist ideologies,” and a selection of recent writing. PublicAffairs is calling “In Defense of Open Society” an “impassioned and much needed” book.

The 88-year-old Soros has written numerous previous books. They include “The Alchemy of Finance,” ”The Crisis of Global Capitalism” and “The Age of Fallibility.”

