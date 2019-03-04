SECTIONS
Oakland teachers go back to class after strike over pay

FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2019 file photo, a student holds up a sign while marching with parents, teachers and supporters outside of Manzanita Community School in Oakland, Calif. Striking teachers in Oakland are expected to vote Sunday, March 3, 2019 on a contract deal aimed at ending a seven-day walkout. The Oakland Education Association postponed the vote by a day after announcing earlier it would happen Saturday. The 3,000 teachers walked off the job Feb. 21, effectively shutting the city's 86 schools to demand higher pay, smaller classes and more school resources. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

By AP Reports
Published March 4, 2019 at 9:36am
Modified March 4, 2019 at 9:58am
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Thousands of Oakland teachers are back in classrooms after union members voted to approve a contract deal giving them 11 percent raises and a one-time 3 percent bonus.

Oakland Education Association union members approved the deal Sunday and went back to work on Monday.

The agreement must also be ratified by the Oakland Unified School District, which was scheduled to meet Monday.

The agreement was reached after 3,000 teachers went on strike Feb. 21.

That prompted seven days of marathon negotiations over pay, smaller classes and more school resources.

Oakland teachers were the latest educators in the U.S. to strike over pay and classroom conditions.

The union said last Friday that the teachers won their demands.

The city’s 86 schools remained open during the strike with administrators and substitutes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

