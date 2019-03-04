Oakland teachers go back to class after strike over pay

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Thousands of Oakland teachers are back in classrooms after union members voted to approve a contract deal giving them 11 percent raises and a one-time 3 percent bonus.

Oakland Education Association union members approved the deal Sunday and went back to work on Monday.

The agreement must also be ratified by the Oakland Unified School District, which was scheduled to meet Monday.

The agreement was reached after 3,000 teachers went on strike Feb. 21.

That prompted seven days of marathon negotiations over pay, smaller classes and more school resources.

Oakland teachers were the latest educators in the U.S. to strike over pay and classroom conditions.

The union said last Friday that the teachers won their demands.

The city’s 86 schools remained open during the strike with administrators and substitutes.

