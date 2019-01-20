Ogunbowale leads No. 1 Notre Dame over Boston College 92-63

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale scored 24 points to lead all five starters in double figures as No. 1 Notre Dame beat Boston College 92-63 Sunday for its 11th straight win.

Jackie Young had 18 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and three steals for the Fighting Irish (18-1, 6-0 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Jessica Shepard added 11 points, 10 rebounds and a team-high six assists. Brianna Turner finished with 16 points and Marina Mabrey had 14.

Freshman Taylor Soule scored 18 points and Makayla Dickens had 12 for the Eagles (13-6, 2-4).

Both teams came out shooting well — the Irish were 6 of 8 and the Eagles 5 of 7 — and Boston College led 14-13 on Dickens’ 3-pointer with 5:09 left in the first quarter. But it was Boston College’s last advantage as Notre Dame used an 11-2 run, highlighted by a pair of Ogunbowale 3-pointers, to lead 32-19 after the first quarter.

The Irish used a 9-0 run that included a pair of 3-pointers by Mabrey in building a 20-point lead with 3:04 left before halftime.

Ogunbowale’s rush to score just before the third-quarter buzzer made it 67-50 despite the Irish hitting just 7 of 18 shots and going without a field goal for more than three minutes.

BIG PICTURE

Boston College: The Eagles’ 13-player roster includes eight freshmen, two of them starters in guard Dickens and Marnella Garraud. Dickens had 12 points at halftime with the help of 3-for-3 shooting on 3-pointers.

Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish entered game averaging 19.6 assists on 33.4 field goals per game. Three players were averaging more than 4 assists per game: Young (4.5), Mabrey (4.2) and Ogunbowale (4.0). Young’s assist-turnover ratio was 2.53, with Mabrey next at 2.29. By halftime, Notre Dame had 12 assists on 18 baskets.

UP NEXT

Boston College: At Miami on Sunday.

Notre Dame: At No. 20 Tennessee Thursday.

