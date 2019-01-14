Police searching for 3 suspects in Utah mall shooting

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

MURRAY, Utah (AP) — One of two victims wounded in a Utah mall shooting is out of the hospital as authorities continue to search for the assailants.

Police in Murray, a suburb south of Salt Lake City, say a woman in her early 20s was treated and released just hours after the shooting broke out Sunday afternoon.

A man, also in his early 20s, remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Police believe the shooting may have been gang related and are looking for three suspects.

Authorities say they were described as wearing dark pants and light-colored sweatshirts or hoodies.

The gunfire erupted around 1:30 p.m. at Fashion Place Mall, sending panicked shoppers fleeing. Employees and customers in some stores hid inside backrooms.

It wasn’t immediately clear Monday if the shopping center would be open.

