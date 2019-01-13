SECTIONS
Pope to parents: It’s OK to fight, just not in front of kids

In this photo taken with slow shutter speed Pope Francis leaves after celebrating an Epiphany Mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019. Pope Francis has appealed to European leaders to show “concrete solidarity” to 49 migrants stranded aboard a pair of rescue vessels. Francis, addressing faithful in St. Peter’s Square Sunday, noted that the migrants, rescued in the Mediterranean. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

By AP Reports
at 2:50am
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis is offering new parents a bit of advice, telling them it’s perfectly normal to fight but just not in front of their children because of the “anguish” it causes.

Francis asked permission Sunday to give his counsel during a ceremony to baptize 27 newborns, an annual tradition that fills the frescoed Sistine Chapel with newborns, their parents and godparents.

Amid coos and wails, Francis told parents that they had taken on an important new job of transmitting the faith to their children — a job he said begins at home.

Francis then offered some off-the-cuff advice.

He says “it’s normal for spouses to fight … it’d be strange if they didn’t. Do it, but so that the children don’t hear it or see it.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

