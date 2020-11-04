Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine has won the hardest-fought race of her career, fending off a challenge by Democrat Sara Gideon and surviving to serve a fifth term.

Collins, one of four candidates on the ballot, won a majority of first-place votes. That meant no additional tabulation rounds were necessary under Maine’s ranked choice voting system.

Gideon has conceded, telling supporters on Wednesday that she called Collins and congratulated her on the win.

Collins has long touted herself as a bipartisan centrist who’s willing to work with both parties to get things done.

