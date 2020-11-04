Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Republican Senator Wins Hard-Fought Race in Maine

Sen. Susan Collins of Maine announces that her competitor conceded on Nov. 4, 2020, in Bangor, Maine.Scott Eisen / Getty ImagesSen. Susan Collins of Maine announces that her competitor conceded on Nov. 4, 2020, in Bangor, Maine. (Scott Eisen / Getty Images)

By The Associated Press
Published November 4, 2020 at 11:57am
P Share Print

Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine has won the hardest-fought race of her career, fending off a challenge by Democrat Sara Gideon and surviving to serve a fifth term.

Collins, one of four candidates on the ballot, won a majority of first-place votes. That meant no additional tabulation rounds were necessary under Maine’s ranked choice voting system.

Gideon has conceded, telling supporters on Wednesday that she called Collins and congratulated her on the win.

Collins has long touted herself as a bipartisan centrist who’s willing to work with both parties to get things done.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Republican Senator Wins Hard-Fought Race in Maine
Legal Marijuana Comes to More States as Drugs Win Big on Ballots
Mississippi Voters Approve Replacement of Confederate-Themed Flag
Mitch McConnell Fights Off Much-Hyped Challenger for Dominant Win
FBI Investigating as Voters Receive Bizarre Election Day Robocalls
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×