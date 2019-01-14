Romania group urges probe over ‘illegal’ prosecutor vetting

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — A Romanian civic group has alleged that a top official illegally issued a certificate for a prosecutor saying that she hadn’t collaborated with the communist-era secret police.

The Alliance for Fighting Abuses filed a criminal complaint with prosecutors Monday claiming Constantin Buchet, chairman of the National Council for the Study of the Securitate Archives, had bypassed the council’s board and issued a certificate himself.

Six board members publicly said they hadn’t been consulted on Adina Florea, a regional prosecutor being pushed by the ruling Social Democrats to be the country’s next chief anti-corruption prosecutor.

The non-governmental group accused Buchet of misconduct and forgery. He has not replied to a request for comment.

President Klaus Iohannis says he can’t appoint Florea until he gets a guarantee that she didn’t collaborate with the Securitate.

