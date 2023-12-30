Share
News

Routine Patrol Goes Off the Rails as Officers Encounter Aggressive Naked Man

 By The Associated Press  December 30, 2023 at 12:11pm
Share

Baltimore police officers shot a man in the leg Saturday morning after he charged at them with a machete-like weapon and another knife, officials said.

The man was listed in stable condition at a local hospital hours later, Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said during a news conference at the scene.

Worley said officers were conducting routine patrols in a southwest Baltimore neighborhood when they encountered a naked man walking down the street. The man, whose name has not been released, ran inside a nearby business and barricaded himself in a back room, Worley said.

He said the man threw an unidentified liquid at police when they first tried to enter the building and then charged at them during their second attempt. Police fired at least one shot after an officer was cut in the face, Worley said. The officer’s injuries were minor.

Worley said authorities were still processing “handmade devices” they found in an apartment above the business where the man apparently was living.

Trending:
Biden Admin Puts Largest Christian University in US In Its Crosshairs After Already Massive Fine

“This was a very intense situation,” he said, praising the officers’ actions in responding to someone who was “obviously suffering some kind of behavioral crisis.”

Two other police shootings earlier this year unfolded in roughly the same section of southwest Baltimore, which has long been plagued by poverty, violence and disinvestment. Those shootings, including a deadly foot pursuit in November, have raised questions about police tactics in the area.

“This is an area that’s always a concern for us,” Worley said. “There’s a lot of violence, there’s a lot of drug activity, and our officers were doing exactly what we want them to do — patrolling a high-crime area looking for things that were out of the ordinary.”

Worley said the department has activated its critical incident reporting policy, which typically involves releasing body-camera footage in the coming days.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Routine Patrol Goes Off the Rails as Officers Encounter Aggressive Naked Man
Just Hours After Iran-Backed Militant Group Claims Hit on American Base, Airstrikes Begin to Rain Down
Something Underway in Congress Could Easily Tip House to GOP: 'A Huge Problem for the Democrats'
Iconic College Basketball Coach Dies at 74
Brazil's Christ the Redeemer Lit Up with Giant Number 10 - Here's What It Means
See more...

Conversation