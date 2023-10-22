Share
News

Suspect in Deadly 'Targeted Attack' on Judge Believed to Have Fled Area, Has Ties to Multiple Locations Across US

 By The Associated Press  October 22, 2023 at 12:53pm
Share

A manhunt for a suspect in the fatal shooting of a Maryland judge continued for a fourth day Sunday as authorities completed their search of an area where the suspect’s SUV was found.

Officials said Pedro Argote, 49, is suspected of gunning down Circuit Court Judge Andrew Wilkinson in his driveway on Thursday, hours after Wilkinson ruled against him in a divorce case.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday that the silver Mercedes SUV that Argote was believed to be driving was found in a wooded area in Williamsport, about eight miles southwest of Hagerstown, where the judge was shot.

On Sunday, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post that authorities have concluded their search of the Williamsport area.

Trending:
Trump Declares Victory as Judge Hands Him Massive Win in Class Action Lawsuit

“No further information indicates that Argote is still in the immediate area,” the sheriff’s office said.

It urged anyone with information on Argote’s whereabouts to contact authorities.

Wilkinson, 52, was shot the same day he awarded custody of Argote’s children to his wife.

Washington County Sheriff Brian Albert said it was a “targeted attack.”

Will Argote be captured?

Albert said local, state and federal law enforcement agencies are participating in the search for Argote.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to Argote’s arrest.

The Marshals Service said Argote has ties to multiple areas outside of Maryland, including Brooklyn and Long Island, New York; Tampa and Clearwater, Florida; Columbus, Indiana; and North Carolina.

Judges across the U.S. have been the target of threats and occasional violence in recent years.

President Joe Biden last year signed a bill to give around-the-clock security protection to the families of Supreme Court justices after the leak of a draft court opinion overturning the Roe v. Wade abortion-rights decision, which prompted protests outside the homes of conservative U.S. Supreme Court justices.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Suspect in Deadly 'Targeted Attack' on Judge Believed to Have Fled Area, Has Ties to Multiple Locations Across US
School Airs Quiz on Videoboards Before Football Game, Question About Spock Followed with a Shocking Image
American Basketball Player Savaged Outside Polish Nightclub, Left with Fractured Eye Socket
Cops Shot, Manhunt for Police Chief's Son Underway
Kim Jong Un on Notice: Nuclear-Capable US Bomber Takes Part in First Exercise of Its Kind
See more...

Conversation