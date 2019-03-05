SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Second man seems to be free of AIDS virus after transplant

By AP Reports
Published March 4, 2019 at 5:25pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

SEATTLE (AP) — Researchers say a London man appears to be free of the AIDS virus after a stem cell transplant. It’s the second such success since “Berlin patient” Timothy Ray Brown more than a decade ago.

Such transplants are dangerous and have failed in other patients. The new findings were published online Monday by the journal Nature.

The London patient has not been identified. He was diagnosed with HIV in 2003. He developed cancer and agreed to a stem cell transplant to treat the cancer in 2016.

His doctors found a donor with a gene mutation that confers natural resistance to HIV.

The transplant changed the London patient’s immune system, giving him the donor’s HIV resistance.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Second man seems to be free of AIDS virus after transplant
Who’s hearing from House Democrats: Trump’s family, business
Maryland Gov. Hogan: ‘Never say never’ to Trump challenge
Legendary Napa Valley vintner John Shafer dies at 94
Remains of air crew lost over Laos in Vietnam War identified
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×