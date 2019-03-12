Seoul: North Korea launch would be catastrophe for diplomacy

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A South Korean presidential adviser says a possible North Korean rocket launch would be “catastrophic” for diplomacy on the North’s nuclear program.

U.S.-based websites recently released satellite photographs indicating that North Korea has restored structures at its long-range rocket launch facility that it dismantled last year.

The satellite imageries were released days after the second U.S.-North Korea summit in Vietnam ended without any agreement.

Moon Chung-in, a special adviser to President Moon Jae-in, told a panel discussion Tuesday that North Korea using a rocket launch as leverage in negotiations would be a “bad move.”

He says both North Korea and the U.S. must restrain themselves to keep diplomacy alive.

TRENDING: House Democrats Celebrate ‘For the People Act’

Moon says the Hanoi summit showed how “difficult” and “painful” to achieve denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.