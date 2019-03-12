SECTIONS
Seoul: North Korea launch would be catastrophe for diplomacy

By AP Reports
Published March 11, 2019 at 11:24pm
Modified March 11, 2019 at 11:28pm
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A South Korean presidential adviser says a possible North Korean rocket launch would be “catastrophic” for diplomacy on the North’s nuclear program.

U.S.-based websites recently released satellite photographs indicating that North Korea has restored structures at its long-range rocket launch facility that it dismantled last year.

The satellite imageries were released days after the second U.S.-North Korea summit in Vietnam ended without any agreement.

Moon Chung-in, a special adviser to President Moon Jae-in, told a panel discussion Tuesday that North Korea using a rocket launch as leverage in negotiations would be a “bad move.”

He says both North Korea and the U.S. must restrain themselves to keep diplomacy alive.

TRENDING: House Democrats Celebrate ‘For the People Act’

Moon says the Hanoi summit showed how “difficult” and “painful” to achieve denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

