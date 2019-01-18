Shutdown hits home for Trump; he lives in government housing

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The partial government shutdown is hitting home for President Donald Trump in a very personal way. He lives in government-run housing, after all.

Just 21 of the roughly 80 people who help care for the White House — from butlers to electricians to chefs — are reporting to work. The rest have been furloughed.

Even so, the shutdown doesn’t mean Trump is making his own bed or emptying the trash on the second floor of the White House, where he and the first lady live with their 12-year-old son, Barron.

The pared-down White House residence staff typically still includes a butler and a chef. Basic housekeeping continues.

But forget fresh flower arrangements from the White House florist — that’s hardly considered an essential service.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.