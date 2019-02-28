Switzerland mulls studies on legal sale of cannabis

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

GENEVA (AP) — Switzerland’s government is taking steps to allow limited studies on the legal sale of cannabis — though any liberalization appears to be a distant prospect.

The governing Federal Council said Thursday it sent to parliament a proposal to allow municipalities to run pilot projects on “the advantages and disadvantages of alternative forms of regulation,” such as the regulated sale of cannabis in pharmacies. The possession and consumption of cannabis with more than 1 percent THC, the main psychoactive constituent of cannabis, are currently illegal.

The government said 200,000 people in the country of 8 million regularly consume cannabis recreationally despite the ban, leading to a flourishing black market and high enforcement costs.

The tightly regulated pilot projects will run for a maximum 10 years, after which studies will be reviewed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.