Tara Westover among PEN award nominees

NEW YORK (AP) — Richard Powers’ latest novel and Tara Westover’s best-selling memoir “Educated” are among the books in contention for awards from PEN America, the literary and human rights organization.

On Thursday, PEN announced lists for honors ranging from the $75,000 Jean Stein award for “originality, merit and impact” to prizes for poetry, translation and sports writing.

Westover’s book and Powers’ “The Overstory” are among the works nominated for the Stein prize. Zadie Smith’s “Feel Free” is a finalist for best essays. Collections by Jamel Brinkley and Helen DeWitt are up for a $25,000 prize for best debut short stories.

Most of the winners will be announced Feb. 26.

