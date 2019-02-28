SECTIONS
The Latest: Israel AG to indict PM Netanyahu for corruption

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and his wife Sara pose for a photo after talks in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. Israel's prime minister vowed to prevent Iran from securing a lasting presence in Syria as he visited Moscow Wednesday for talks focusing on regional security. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

By AP Reports
Published February 28, 2019 at 9:51am
Modified February 28, 2019 at 9:52am
JERUSALEM (AP) — The Latest on decision to indict Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on corruption charges (all times local):

6:50 p.m.

Israel’s attorney general says he has decided to indict Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on a series of corruption charges.

Avichai Mandelblit said Thursday he has accepted the police recommendations to file charges against Netanyahu in three different cases, pending a final hearing.

In a Justice Ministry statement, Mandelblit says he plans to charge Netanyahu with bribery for promoting regulatory changes worth hundreds of millions of dollars to telecom giant Bezeq in return for positive press coverage in Bezeq’s popular subsidiary news site Walla.

He will also charge Netanyahu with fraud and breach of trust in two other cases. The first involves accepting gifts from billionaire friends and the second revolves around alleged offers of advantageous legislation for a major newspaper in return for favorable coverage.

Netanyahu denies any wrongdoing. He called a press conference for Thursday evening.

9:05 a.m.

Israel is awaiting the attorney general’s decision on whether to indict Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on a series of corruption allegations.

Avichai Mandelblit is expected to announce his decision on Thursday, after more than two years of intense investigations and deliberations.

An indictment would mark the first time in Israeli history that a sitting prime minister has been charged.

Police have recommended indicting Netanyahu for bribery, fraud and breach of trust in three different cases. Mandelblit is expected to inform Netanyahu’s lawyers he intends to press charges pending a final hearing for the suspect.

Netanyahu denies any wrongdoing and calls the allegations a media-orchestrated witch hunt aimed at removing him from office. He has vowed to carry on and is deadlocked in the polls ahead of the Apr.9 national elections.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

