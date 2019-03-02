SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

The Latest: No charges for officers who shot Stephon Clark

FILE - In this Wednesday, April 4, 2018 file photo, Dionne Smith-Downs, left, joins others in a march calling for the indictment of two Sacramento police officers who shot and killed Stephon Clark in Sacramento, Calif. Prosecutors are expected to announce Saturday whether two police officers will face charges in last year's fatal shooting in Sacramento of an unarmed black man that generated nationwide protests. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

By AP Reports
Published March 2, 2019 at 2:14pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on the decision by a prosecutor not to charge the police officers who shot an unarmed black man last year (all times local):

1:10 p.m.

Two Sacramento police officers will not face criminal charges in last year’s fatal shooting of an unarmed black man that brought nationwide protests.

Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert announced Saturday that officers Terrance Mercadal and Jared Robinet did not break any laws when they shot Stephon Clark after the 22-year-old ran from them into his grandparents’ backyard.

The officers say they thought Clark, a vandalism suspect, had a gun but investigators found only a cellphone.

TRENDING: CNN Host and Obama Alum Van Jones Praises Trump Policies on Poverty and Legal System

Sacramento has been bracing for protests ahead of the decision, with business owners warned by a business association and state government workers told by legislative officials in recent days to stay away from downtown at least through the weekend.

___

11 a.m.

Prosecutors are expected to announce Saturday whether two police officers will face charges in last year’s fatal shooting in Sacramento of an unarmed black man that generated nationwide protests.

Sacramento District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert will hold a news conference to announce whether the officers broke any laws when they shot Stephon Clark after the 22-year-old ran from them into his grandparents’ backyard.

Officers Terrance Mercadal and Jared Robinet have said they thought Clark, a vandalism suspect, had a gun but investigators found only a cellphone.

The city has been bracing for protests ahead of the decision, with business owners warned by a business association and state government workers told by legislative officials in recent days to stay away from downtown at least through the weekend.

Protests after the shooting were largely peaceful but disrupted downtown professional basketball games and freeway traffic.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







The Latest: No charges for officers who shot Stephon Clark
The Latest: Warren urges positivity over personal attacks
Collier scores 29, Samuelson hurt in UConn win over Houston
Brazil’s Lula leaves prison for grandson’s funeral
The Latest: Crowds cheer kickoff of Alaska’s famed Iditarod
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×