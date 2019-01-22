Trump says he told Sanders ‘not to bother’ with briefing

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NEW YORK (AP) — President Trump says he directed White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders not to bother with the traditional briefing of reporters anymore.

The last briefing took place on Dec. 18.

In a tweet, the president said Tuesday that most of the press corps “will never cover us fairly.”

The afternoon briefing has been a staple of cable news schedules the past few administrations and the sight of Sanders’ predecessor Sean Spicer at the podium was an enduring image of the early Trump administration.

The White House Correspondents Association called the decision a retreat from transparency and accountability that sets a terrible precedent.

