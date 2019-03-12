Trump’s national monument changes return to spotlight

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — As Democrats in Congress prepare to scrutinize President Donald Trump’s review of 27 national monuments, most recommendations made by ex-Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke remain unfinished.

They are seemingly stuck on the backburner as other matters consume the White House.

Trump acted quickly on recommendations to shrink two sprawling Utah monuments criticized by Republicans since they were established by Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

But Trump has done nothing with proposals to shrink two more monuments and change rules at six others.

Zinke resigned effective in January amid multiple ethics investigations.

On Wednesday, the House Natural Resources Committee hosts a hearing focused on reductions to the Utah monuments.

Arizona Democrat and Committee Chairman Raul Grijalva says the changes appeared driven by desires to open new areas to mining.

