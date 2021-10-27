The United States has issued its first passport with an “X” gender designation and expects to be able to offer the option more broadly next year, the State Department said Wednesday.

The U.S. special diplomatic envoy for LGBTQ rights, Jessica Stern, called the moves historic and celebratory.

Stern said the changes will bring the government documents in line with the “lived reality” that there is a wider spectrum of human sex characteristics than is reflected in the previous two designations.

“When a person obtains identity documents that reflect their true identity, they live with greater dignity and respect,” Stern said.

The department did not announce to whom the passport was issued.

A department official declined to say whether it was for Dana Zzyym, a Colorado resident who has been in a legal battle with the department since 2015, saying the department does not usually discuss individual passport applications because of privacy concerns.

Zzyym (pronounced Zimm) was denied a passport for failing to check male or female on an application.

According to court documents, Zzyym wrote “intersex” above the boxes marked “M” and “F” and requested an “X” gender marker instead in a separate letter.

The State Department announced in June that it was moving toward adding a third gender marker for nonbinary, intersex and gender-nonconforming people, but said it would take time because it required extensive updates to its computer systems.

A department official said the passport application and system update with the “X” designation option still need to be approved by the Office of Management and Budget, which approves all government forms before they can be issued.

The department now also allows applicants to self-select their gender as male or female, no longer requiring them to provide medical certification if their gender did not match that listed on their other identification documents.

The United States joins a handful of countries, including Australia, New Zealand, Nepal, and Canada, in allowing its citizens to choose male, female or no gender on official government documents without producing any proof or medical certification.

Allowing people to lie on official government documents poses a problem culturally, as well as practically.

First, it encourages an individual’s mistaken perception that they can choose their gender, even though it is a biological reality that cannot be altered.

In addition, paperwork is necessary for identification purposes.

By allowing an individual to pick what gender they are on their passport without having to present any proof, it could become difficult to pursue criminal suspects or track down missing persons.

Instead of mainstreaming delusions, government documents of all things should be rooted in objective truth.

