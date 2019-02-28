SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

US offers $1 million reward in hunt for bin Laden’s son

By AP Reports
Published February 28, 2019 at 2:43pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government is offering $1 million for help tracking down the son of the late terrorist leader Osama bin Laden.

A State Department notice Thursday says the reward will be paid for help locating Hamza bin Laden in any country as part its “rewards for justice” program.

The announcement says bin Laden’s son has emerged as a leader of the al-Qaida terrorist group. His father was killed in a U.S. military raid in Pakistan in May 2011.

Hamza bin Laden was named a “specially designated global terrorist” in January 2017. He has released audio and video messages calling for attacks against the U.S. and its allies.

Al-Qaida was responsible for the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the U.S. and other notorious actions.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Winter storms wash away California drought, enlarge snowpack
US offers $1 million reward in hunt for bin Laden’s son
Federer reaches semis in Dubai as he chases 100th title
The Art of the Walk? Summit collapse and Trump’s diplomacy
First lady to take “Be Best” initiative on the road
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×