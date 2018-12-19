US reviews report of imports from forced labor in China camp

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

BEIJING (AP) — The U.S. government is reviewing reports of forced labor at a Chinese detention camp where ethnic minorities must give up their religion and language and work in factories.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Tuesday that reporting by The Associated Press and other media “for the first time appears to link the internment camps identified in Western China to the importation of goods produced by forced labor by a U.S. company.”

The AP tracked shipments from a factory in a detention camp in China’s Xinjiang region to Badger Sportswear in North Carolina. The company ships clothing to universities, colleges and schools around the United States.

A U.S. workers group said “forced labor of any kind is a severe violation of university codes of conduct.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.