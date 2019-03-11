SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

White House mum on if Trump really thinks Dems ‘hate’ Jews

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders listens to a question during a press briefing at the White House, Monday, March 11, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

By AP Reports
Published March 11, 2019 at 2:23pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House press secretary Sarah Sanders is refusing to say whether President Donald Trump really thinks Democrats “hate” Jewish people.

Before Trump left the White House on Friday for his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, he said the Democrats have become an “anti-Jewish party.”

Later in the day, Trump told Republican National Committee donors that Democrats “hate” Jewish people. That’s according to a person who heard the comment but spoke on condition of anonymity to describe the private remark.

Trump made the comments after a House resolution failed to call out freshman Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar by name for making statements that some viewed as anti-Semitic. Trump called the resolution “disgraceful.”

Several reporters asked Sanders on Monday if Trump really thinks Democrats “hate” Jews, but she wouldn’t specifically answer the question.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







White House mum on if Trump really thinks Dems ‘hate’ Jews
Chance the Rapper marries longtime girlfriend
Gillibrand stands by handling of aide’s sex misconduct claim
AP Source: Redskins to sign Collins to $84M, 6-year deal
Bell, Foles play offense, but defense could rule free agency
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×