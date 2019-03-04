SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Xi firmly in charge as China turns to legislative season

Chinese President Xi Jinping leaves after the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference in Beijing's Great Hall of the People, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

By AP Reports
Published March 3, 2019 at 7:04pm
Modified March 3, 2019 at 7:10pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping appears firmly in charge despite a slowing economy, ongoing trade war with the U.S. and rumbles of discontent over his concentration of power.

The Chinese president and head of the ruling Communist Party looms large over the annual legislative session that starts Tuesday in a manner like no leader since Deng Xiaoping in the 1980s. Since assuming the party helm in 2012, he has eliminated rival factions, gutted civil society and extended his control through an anti-corruption campaign, media dominance and establishment of party bodies in private and foreign businesses.

Economic concerns are set to dominate the discourse at this year’s meetings of the National People’s Congress and its advisory body.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Indonesia, Australia to sign agreement to boost trade
Xi firmly in charge as China turns to legislative season
Americans defend title at Las Vegas Sevens tournament
Detained Nissan ex-chair Ghosn’s children say he loves Japan
US closes Jerusalem consulate, demoting Palestinian mission
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×